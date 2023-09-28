Home States Kerala

70th birthday celebrations of Mata Amritanandamayi to be held on October 3

Distinguished delegates representing 193 nations from the United Nations and thousands of devotees across the nation will gather at Amritapuri to participate in the event.

Published: 28th September 2023

Mata Amritanandamayi

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The 70th birthday celebrations of Mata Amritanandamayi are set to take place at Amritapuri, Kollam, on October 3, Math authorities said. Amritanandamayi was born in Karunagappally Taluk on September 27, 1953. Distinguished delegates representing 193 nations from the United Nations and thousands of devotees across the nation will gather at Amritapuri to participate in the event, which will be held under a specially erected pandal at the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham. 

The festivities will encompass a range of activities, including the presentation of the Amrita Keerthi award, a community wedding ceremony, the distribution of clothing, and the presentation of certificates to 3,000 individuals who have successfully completed vocational training programmes initiated by the Math in various regions across the country.

During the celebrations, Mata Amritanandamayi will give her birthday message, and the Math will unveil its upcoming charitable initiatives. Swami Amritaswaroopanandapuri, the vice-chairman of Mata Amritanandamayi Math, will conduct the ‘gurupada puja,’ while students from Amrita University and Amrita Vidyalayams will showcase cultural performances.

