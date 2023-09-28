Maoists ransack Kerala Forest Department Corporation office in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Maoists have ransacked the office of the Kerala Forest Department Corporation at Kambamala in Wayanad district. A group of armed Maoists barged into the office at noon, damaged the furniture at the office and pasted posters on the walls. They shouted slogans demanding that lands be distributed to the tribals. The posters written in Malayalam and Tamil also raised the demands.

The office manager and a worker were at the office when the incident took place. The Maoists, however, did not harm them. It is believed that the Kabani dalam of the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) is behind the attack. Maoists had mounted similar attacks in Kerala in 2014, marking the tenth anniversary of the formation of CPI Maoist

KOZHIKODE: Maoists have ransacked the office of the Kerala Forest Department Corporation at Kambamala in Wayanad district. A group of armed Maoists barged into the office at noon, damaged the furniture at the office and pasted posters on the walls. They shouted slogans demanding that lands be distributed to the tribals. The posters written in Malayalam and Tamil also raised the demands. The office manager and a worker were at the office when the incident took place. The Maoists, however, did not harm them. It is believed that the Kabani dalam of the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) is behind the attack. Maoists had mounted similar attacks in Kerala in 2014, marking the tenth anniversary of the formation of CPI Maoist