Home States Kerala

Maoists ransack Kerala Forest Department Corporation office in Kerala

They shouted slogans demanding that lands be distributed to the tribals. The posters written in Malayalam and Tamil also raised the demands. 

Published: 28th September 2023 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2023 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Maoist attack

Kerala Forest Department Corporation at Kambamala in Wayanad district was ransacked by Maoists.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Maoists have ransacked the office of the Kerala Forest Department Corporation at Kambamala in Wayanad district. A group of armed Maoists barged into the office at noon, damaged the furniture at the office and pasted posters on the walls. They shouted slogans demanding that lands be distributed to the tribals. The posters written in Malayalam and Tamil also raised the demands. 

The office manager and a worker were at the office when the incident took place. The Maoists, however, did not harm them. It is believed that the Kabani dalam of the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) is behind the attack. Maoists had mounted similar attacks in Kerala in 2014, marking the tenth anniversary of the formation of CPI Maoist 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maoist attack Kerala Kozhikode

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp