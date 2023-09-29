Home States Kerala

Otter attack victims’ meet on October 2

In three years, more than 200 people were attacked and injured by otters living in Iruvanjipuzhya and Chaliyar river. 

Otters (Photo | Chetan Asher)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: As many as 200 victims of otter attacks will gather together at Kodiyathur on October to share their concerns and demand action from the authorities concerned. 

People from Kodiyathur, Karassery and Chathamangalam will be among those attending the event. 
According to the victims, forest department officials are yet to find a solution to the problem despite a rise in otter attacks over the years. The victims alleged they have also not received any compensation for their ordeal.

“Otter’s bite is considered to cause excruciating pain. At times, those seeking treatment at the government medical college have to buy the medicines from outside for a high price,” said a victim from Kodiyathur. 

