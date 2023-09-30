Four Nipah patients discharged from hospitals

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Health Minister Veena George has said four patients, including a nine-year-old-boy, who were under treatment for Nipah in Kozhikode have recovered. Briefing reporters after a review meeting held in Kozhikode on Friday, Veena said the tests conducted for the victims came double negative, as all four were tested twice.

She said the throat swab, urine and blood samples were tested as per the Nipah protocol. “All three samples turned negative and the patients have been discharged,” she added. One person was admitted to the Medical College Hospital, one at Iqraa and two to MIMS Hospital. “The health worker admitted to Iqraa is in isolation at the hospital and will continue there. The rest have been asked to remain in isolation at homefor 14 more days,” Veena said.

Health workers have inspected their houses to ensure that the patients are shifted to hygienic surroundings.

Veena said it was a breakthrough that health workers could conduct tests on the first Nipah case and establish that it was the index case.

The joint efforts from all those concerned successfully prevented the further spread of the virus. “As of now, there are 568 persons in the contact list. The Nipah control room will continue to function till October 26. Community surveillance will be continued in Kozhikode under the One Health programme.

The committee headed by the district collector will meet every two weeks to assess the situation,” the minister said. She said a standard operating procedure will be set up for the district. The mobile laboratory of the National Institute of Virology, Pune, will station in Kozhikode till October 7.

“It is an achievement that not a single life was lost after the disease was detected. Usually, the mortality rate of Nipah is 70 per cent but here it was 33 per cent,” the minister said. As many as six persons were infected with the deadly virus in the district. Out of the total patients, two died and the first person considered as the index case died on August 30.

The nine-year-old boy and 25-year-old brother-in-law of a native of Kuttyadi Maruthonkara, who died due to Nipah, were cured after two weeks of treatment at the hospital in Kozhikode. The head of the pediatric department, Suresh Kumar, said that the nursing staff who provided services for the child day and night deserve praise.

Aster Mims COO Lukman P also said that the hospital is taking over the medical expenses as per the instructions of its chairman Azad Moopan. The nine-year-old boy and his maternal brother, who were being treated at a private hospital in Kuttyadi, were brought to Kozhikode on September 9 after the condition worsened.

At the end of August, the child’s father had died after contracting pneumonia in a similar situation. The child, who was in critical condition, was immediately transferred to the pediatric ICU and treatment began. The last few days on the ventilator were very critical. The ventilator was removed on the fourth day.

