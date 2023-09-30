Home States Kerala

Kerala: Nod for consortium of cooperative societies to provide Rs 2,000-crore loan

The government has assured cooperative and credit societies that it will stand guarantee for the amount borrowed.

Published: 30th September 2023 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2023 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

pensioners

Representational image of pensioners. (File | PTI)

By K S Sreejith
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of its efforts to break the impasse on timely distribution of welfare pensions, the state government has accorded sanction to form a consortium of primary cooperative societies (PCS) and other credit societies to mobilise funds to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore for providing loan to Kerala Social Security Pension Ltd (KSSP).

The government has assured cooperative and credit societies that it will stand guarantee for the amount borrowed. The credit societies include primary agricultural cooperative societies and employee cooperative societies. The government has also decided to designate Madayi Cooperative Rural Bank Ltd, Kannur, as the fund manager of the social security pension. The rate of interest on loan has been fixed at 8.8% per annum on a monthly basis. A government order in this regard was issued on Wednesday.

The decision comes after the finance principal secretary requested the government to mobilise funds worth `2,000 crore. KSSP has been constituted under the provision of the Companies Act to ensure uninterrupted disbursal of social security pension. 

Loan: Coop societies registrar to monitor disbursal, repayment

 The fund manager will sign an agreement with KSSP covering the tenure, interest payment schedule and repayment schedule of the loan. The registrar of cooperative societies will open a joint pool account in Kerala Bank with Madayi Cooperative Rural Bank, the fund manager, for the purpose of pooling the consortium fund. The registrar should closely monitor the loan disbursement process and repayment by the company, and should periodically report it to the government. The principal amount would be repaid as a bullet payment on maturity.

The government has also accorded sanction to the registrar of cooperative societies to permit the primary agricultural credit societies to release loans to Social Security Pension Ltd after they comply with the direction. The tenure of the loan is fixed as 12 months and will be renewed thereafter on mutual agreement if necessary. It would be renewed with an interest rate of 8.80% per annum on a monthly basis.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Social Security Pension Ltd KSSP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp