BJP will not win any seat in Kerala, says Tharoor and Pannian

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While acknowledging that a three cornered fight was playing out in Thiruvananthapuram parliamentary constituency, UDF candidate Shashi Tharoor and LDF's Pannian Raveendran have predicted that the BJP led NDA will again draw a blank in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

The two leaders were speaking at 'Poll Exchange' interactive progamme organised by The New Indian Express in the run up to the Lok Sabha election at Hotel Dimora here on Monday. NDA candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar backed out of the programme at the last minute.

"It's true that it's a three cornered fight in Thiruvananthapuram, but the victory won't be theirs (BJP's). I don't think the BJP has relevance anywhere else in the state. The main fight is between the UDF and LDF," Tharoor said in response to a query.

Tharoor, the sitting MP of Thiruvananthapuram took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim that NDA will attain double digit seats in Kerala, "If they attain double digits, then both digits would be zero," he remarked.