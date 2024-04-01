Elderly man dies in wild elephant attack in Kerala's Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA: A 52-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant attack at Thulapally near Pampa in Pathanamthitta in the early morning of Monday.

Malayil Biju, an auto-rickshaw driver, and a native of Pulikunnathumala, had come out of his house along with his wife Daisy around 1 am after wild elephants entered his farm near their house.

Fearing destruction of his farm, the couple went to the spot with headlights. Though they returned home, Biju went to the spot again seeing the destruction caused to his farm.

This time, the wild elephant chased him. Biju, who fell on the ground while running, was trampled to death by the wild elephant. The incident happened around 50 meters away from their house, police said.

Daisy told reporters that she accompanied Biju to chase away the wild elephants, which were straying into their property. "One elephant chased my husband after seeing the light. Biju could not run to escape due to the trees in the compound,” she said.