Laptop cameras are passe, EC goes for AI-based webcasting to monitor polls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Election Commission (EC) has gone high-tech with Artificial Intelligence-based webcasting set to monitor the poll process and spot malpractices. AI-powered cameras will be strategically positioned in polling booths to capture audio-visual data. The software analyses the data to find unusual crowding or commotion and sends alerts to the authorities.

These cameras are fixed at a certain height (above 7 ft) in polling stations and can cover the entire activity. It is also capable of providing AI-based alerts for queue monitoring, said Sanjay Kaul, chief electoral officer.

This is the first time the state is using these technologies based on the guidelines issued by the EC. The decision to transition from previous methods, which utilised laptop web cameras from Akshaya centres, stemmed from their inadequate quality and failure to meet EC standards for webcasting. “Laptop webcams capture videos of poor quality. They do not comply with the EC guidelines for webcasting. The laptop, being moved here and there, could not cover the entire booth activity. Besides the laptop and internet could be misused by the operator for other activities,” said Kaul.