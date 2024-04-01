LDF graffiti artist & campaigner, this 34-year-old has his hands full

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The paint had barely dried when CPI mandalam leader G Lalkrishnan walked in. His left hand bore marks of sunburn, and he was sweating profusely from his exertions. The former block panchayat president of Perumkadavila, in Neyyattinkara, the 34-year-old is spearheading the election campaign of LDF’s Thiruvananthapuram candidate Pannyan Raveendran in Ottasekharamangalam region, as its convener.

The scorching sun has been challenging for campaigners. Yet, Lalkrishnan has his task cut out. Apart from other activities, he has to paint election graffiti in areas falling under four booths. Having completed 64 graffiti in three days, Lalkrishnan says he has saved his front thousands of rupees and invigorated his comrades to put their best foot forward for their candidate.

Though political parties in the state have largely done away with the practice of relying on activists to prepare graffiti, Lalkrishnan thought otherwise.