LS polls 2024: Where woes hit daily wage workers in Kerala left & right

Shyamala, a 57-year-old cashew worker at an export unit in Puthuchira, will be retiring next year after 17 years of service. But the Vettilathazham resident — a heart-patient, widow, and a mother of two — says she doesn’t want to call it quits yet. She earns Rs 1,510 per week for grading cashews and is eligible for ESI medical benefits while on the firm’s payroll, and wants to work as long as her health permits. Shyamala and her 119 colleagues are a happy lot as, fortunately, they get work daily.

Is she interested in politics? “Oh yes! When polls are round the corner, the candidates come to us,” Shyamala is quick to reply. “I don’t have any leaning towards a particular party. I vote depending on the quality of the candidate and whether X or Y is approachable for a person like me with regard to some issue,” she adds in a guarded tone.

With the Kollam Lok Sabha constituency having around two lakh cashew worker families, candidates are making a beeline to the private cashew factories like the one in Puthuchira. At the same time, the situation of the workers is quite different at the government-run Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation’s factory number six — a packing and filling centre — at Ayathil. Despite having 569 employees, only the grading section is functioning as this reporter walks into the premises spread over nearly six acres of prime land on NH 66. And to think the factory started in 1972 once had close to 2,000 employees!

Unlike in the private cashew factories, the employees cut a sorry figure. A majority of them get only a week’s work every month. Says a teary-eyed V Sindhu, 52, “My husband is a cancer patient and has gone blind in one eye. He also suffers from kidney stones. I don’t have the required annual attendance of 180 days, which means I can’t avail ESI benefits. Fortunately, the officials at an adalat heard me considerately and helped get the benefits.”