Poll code puts Munroe jankar relaunch in Kerala on hold

KOLLAM: The declaration of model code of conduct has come as a shock for the residents of Panayam and Munroe Island in Kollam, for their long-awaited dream of a jankar service relaunch has been halted with the enforcement of the rule.

The jankar services from Munroe Island and Panayam, which connect these communities with the mainland, were suspended by the Kollam Port Authority in May last year, citing the failure of operators to meet the fitness requirements of the boats.

“There are over 2,000 residents, including about 400 students, in Panayam and Munroe. The residents have relied on jankar services for nearly a decade, especially during the Covid pandemic when train services to Munroe Island were halted. We have been left stranded for almost a year now,” said panchayat ward member A V Priyasree.

Initially, many jankar service operators refused to offer their services in this area due to the higher operational costs, says Priyasree. “However, the panchayat managed to overcome the issue and was about to relaunch the service. But the delay caused by the government and the invocation of the code of conduct have rendered the panchayat powerless,” she said.

The Panayam panchayat has now appealed to the district collector, who also serves as the district election officer, to intervene and facilitate the resumption of the jankar services. “We have urged the district collector to treat this as a special case and grant permission for the service to resume,” said Panayam panchayat president K Rajasekharan.