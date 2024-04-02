Alappuzha: Lekshmi Narayana Temple authorities organise Iftar

ALAPPUZHA: Lekshmi Narayana Temple at Valavanadu in Alappuzha organised an Iftar meeting on Monday. Over 150 people, including temple authorities, attended the meeting which took place at the madrasa hall of the Rifaee Sunni Juma Masjid at Pappaly near Mannanchery.

Prakash Swami, patron of the temple, said the temple administrative committee decided to organise the event during the holy month of Ramadan.

“The Masjid authorities accepted our demand and we organised the event on Monday evening. It was the first time we conducted an Iftar meet. People irrespective of religion attended the meeting,” Prakash said.

Chicken biriyani, dry fruits, snacks, juices and other Iftar dishes were served. The devotees of the masjid received the temple authority members.

“We are grateful to the Hindu brothers who organised the event. These kinds of acts will spread the message of brotherhood and communal harmony,” said Sanoop Kunjumon, president of the Masjid.

At the event, the temple authorities announced that from 2025 it will sponsor Iftar at the mosque on the 21st day of fasting every year. Besides Swamy and Kunjumon, Lekshmi Narayana Temple president P P Baiju, temple chief patron Prajeesh Prakash, Masjid Imam Muhammad Noufal Falili, general secretary Habeeb H and others attended the meeting.