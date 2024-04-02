Delay in sea wall construction: Protests mount in Alappuzha

ALAPPUZHA: In the wake of swell waves lashing the coastal areas in Alappuzha, residents are protesting against the delay in constructing a sea wall.

Many houses in Cherthala, Ambalappuzha and Karthikapally taluks were flooded with seawater after swell waves lashed the regions on Sunday and Monday. A few houses were also destroyed. Sea erosion was reported at Pallithodu, Ottamassery, Ambalappuzha, Purakkad, Punnapra, Valiyazheekkal, Thrikunnapuzha, and other areas.

According to revenue department officials, many houses in the coastal areas were submerged and fishing boats also suffered damage. The areas where sea wall construction had not yet started were the most affected.

In some areas, water gushed into roads affecting vehicular movement. A sea wall that was constructed with geo bags was also destroyed due to the impact of waves.

In Ottamassery, 20 houses were submerged in water. Around 1km-long coast west of St Joseph Church in Ottamassery was affected as there was no sea wall in the area, a local resident said.

“In some areas, despite having a tetrapod sea wall, flooding occurred in many places creating more crisis,” a local resident said.