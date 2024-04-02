Express Dialogues | Communalism has no space in Kerala: Shashi Tharoor

TNIE: What’s the relevance of the Left in the Lok Sabha polls?

Pannian: A strong pressure from the LDF is required to ensure a people-friendly and progressive alliance at the Centre. UPA-I is an example of how the 63 MPs of LDF made a difference to the governance. Among the highlights of that government were the employment guarantee scheme, Right to Information, and Forest Rights Act. Now, a state government has had to approach the Supreme Court to get money from the Centre.

Dr Laila Suthan (Principal, Government Girls HSS, Pattom): Did the BJP come to power because a majority of the people think on communal lines?

Tharoor: Dr Ambedkar had said that democratic governments should listen to the opposition’s voice. The current dispensation thinks that they are Bharat and those who are against them are anti-nationals. This is undemocratic. In the past, parties only had ideological differences. Congress, Socialist, Communist, and Swathantra parties were ideological parties which did not bother about religion and caste. Things have changed now. One community is the major vote bank of three or four parties. The party’s slogan is Hindu, Hindutva, and Hindustan. It is unfortunate.

Farsana Parveen (BA Economics student, Government College for Women): You once said University College should be shifted and a High Court bench established in that building. If you and the Congress are voted to power, will you shift colleges and establish hotels or DJ hubs there?

Tharoor: I will not do that. You should understand the context of my comment. The Oommen Chandy cabinet had decided to shift the University College to another building and establish an HC bench there. Anyway, an MP cannot take a decision on the matter. It is the state government’s prerogative.

S S Manoj (Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi): What’s the guarantee that we can start an HC bench here? What’s your vision for Thiruvananthapuram?

Pannian: I don’t think the HC bench issue is a closed chapter. HC bench is our right and we shall fight for it. There is no merit in the claim that the relevance of the High Court would be lost if we set up a bench here. The government cases should come here. There is a lot of developmental potential for Thiruvananthapuram. There should be a master plan, which should be executed with the support of Union and state governments.

Sasidharan Nair (Confederation of Residents’ Associations): The country is facing burning issues of unemployment, poverty and price rise. Will your party give priority to these issues rather than going behind Ram Temple or Katchatheevu?

Tharoor: These three issues are important to the Congress party. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi focused on these issues. Our soon-to-be published manifesto will have some suggestions to address unemployment and price rise. We are also mooting an apprenticeship programme in which the government gives skill development training for youngsters. If we are voted to power, we will deliver Yuva Nyay, Mahila Nyay, Karshak Nyay and Thozhilali Nyay. For us, a government’s first responsibility is the wellbeing of the citizens of India, not temple construction or creating unnecessary controversies.