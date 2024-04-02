Kerala: All is fair in war to attract new investments, P Rajeeve justifies campaign to woo B'luru firms

Rajeeve pointed out that all the states are trying to attract more and more investments into their respective states. "Kerala is also making an aggressive pitch to woo investments at the moment. And thanks to our efforts, we are able to attract investments to the state. When special aircraft was sent to take our business to other states following some labour disputes here, it did not become a controversy. But, when we invite businesses to our state, people are talking about federal structure," he added.



The Kerala industries minister said it's not the question of taking away someone's business. "What we are trying to say is that there's immense scope for new investments to come and invest in Kerala. We are telling the world that we are ready to do business. Our Technopark is India's first software park. We have one of the best air quality here. A recent poll found Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi as the two most secure cities for women software engineers," said Rajeeve.