LS polls 2024: Deadline to apply for postal vote facility to end today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala) Sanjay Kaul has said that the individuals belonging to the categories eligible for postal voting in the Lok Sabha elections can submit their application till Tuesday.

The application should be submitted to the electoral officer of the Lok Sabha constituency where the applicant’s name is included in the voter list. The application can either be submitted through the nodal officers of the district where they are currently working or in person.

The people belonging to the category, ‘Absentee voters’ are given the opportunity to vote by post. People above 85 years of age, differently-abled persons with a disability of not less than 40%, people affected with or suspected of having Covid, and those working in essential service sectors will get a chance to cast their votes via post.

The postal voting centre will be operational from 9 am to 5 pm.