Three fishermen swim to safety after their boat capsizes in Muthalapozhi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three fishermen from Anchuthengu had a miraculous escape after their boat capsized at Muthalapozhi on Tuesday morning while they were returning from sea.

The fishermen, identified as Muthu, Joy Clement and Eugene, were returning after the day's catch in their fibre boat 'Pathrose Sleeha' when they encountered huge waves that overturned the boat.

The Anchuthengu coastal police said the incident occurred by 6. 30 am and the three fishermen swam to safety without any injuries.

The police said they had warned the fishermen not to venture into the sea owing to swell surge phenomenon, which causes waves to gain in height and lash the coast.

"There is a warning that huge waves will persist till midnight and the fishers were told not to go to sea. But as usual they decided not to pay any heed to our words of caution," said an officer.

Monday had witnessed two similar mishaps that left eight fishermen fighting for their lives after their boats capsized while entering the harbour mouth.

In one of the boats there were six men, while the other had two on board. These boats capsized after they were pummelled by monstrous waves.

The fishermen had to live through scary moments as waves tossed them around before the Coastal police boat rescued them.

An officer, who was in the rescue team, said even the rescuers had their hearts in their mouths as the sea was very violent.

" The waves were thrice the height of the police boat and they pummelled the vessel. The cops took a big risk and successfully pulled off the rescue mission," he said.