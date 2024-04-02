Will ensure punishment for Moulavi murderers: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

KOZHIKODE: The government will explore all legal possibilities to ensure punishment for those involved in the murder of Riyas Moulavi, and the judgment that acquitted the accused has shocked society, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

At a press conference here on Monday, he said Moulavi’s relatives have appreciated the efforts the prosecution took in the case.

“Killing human beings in the name of religious hatred should be stopped at any cost,” he added.

Meanwhile, the opposition continued to attack the government for the ‘failure of the prosecution.’ Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said the government has imposed UAPA on two youths Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal ‘for reading books.’ At the same time, the government was reluctant to use the Act against the RSS workers who were involved in the murder of an innocent man.

The IUML state general secretary wanted to know how the accused in Moulavi case were let off even after the efforts the government is claimed to have done.