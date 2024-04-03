Chicken prices burn a hole in pockets as heat shrinks supply in Kerala

KOCHI : Chicken prices, which hovered around Rs 125 to Rs 135 per kg in the weeks leading to Easter, have shot up to Rs 150 to Rs 160 per kg following a decline in the supply owing to the scorching heat.

Traders in local markets reported a 10-15% declin e in supply, causing the prices of skinless and boneless chickens to shoot up to Rs 200/kg and Rs 215/kg, respectively, from Rs 175/kg and Rs 190/kg.

Those in the meat sector said the state consumes around 60 lakh kg chicken per day, of which around 60% comes from Palladam, Namakkal, Pollachi and Trichy in Tamil Nadu, besides poultry farms in Karnataka.

The remaining 40% comes from internal production, mostly from Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Idukki.

The industry officials said the unbearable summer heat coupled with water shortage have led to a spike in the mortality rate of chickens even after they are provided proper feed and care.

Binny Emmatty, president of Poultry Farmers and Traders Samithi, said poultry production was scaled down, causing the prices to rise.

“We are forced to scale down the chicken production due to the severe heat, else poultry farmers will incur huge losses. However, we keep intervening in the market by deducting margin price to retailers,” Binny said. The margins enjoyed by retailers were reduced to Rs 15-20/kg from Rs 25-30/kg, he said.

To prevent chickens from succumbing to the heat, poultry farmers normally reduce the number of chicks in a hatchery from 10,000 to 5,000, said M Thajudeen, state president, All Kerala Poultry Federation. However, many poultry farmers continue to maintain around 10,000 chicken per hatchery lest they incur losses.

Meanwhile, retail sellers said there was marked rise in chicken prices compared to other meat products.

For instance, mutton now costs Rs 900/kg, and beef about Rs 450/kg, while fish like sardine cost Rs 250/kg.

“Chicken consumption during Ramadan is 5% higher and this time it is no different. However, the rise in demand is yet to be reflected on chicken prices,”said Thajudeen. Chicken during the Ramadan month in 2022 were priced at Rs 89/kg, which is among its lowest rates in recent years, he said.

Agreeing that rising heat and demand have cause chicken price to shoot up, Shruthi S S, marketing manager of Kudumbashree-run Kerala Chicken, said the rate, however, continues to hover around Rs 160/kg.

“The hike also depends on weight loss and mortality of broilers due to the heat,” she said, adding that Kudumbashree has been selling chicken at a uniform price in districts where it has outlets.

60 lakh kg per day

