Comrade Sukumaran’s shop a hub of party workers in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Emergency was the most challenging and trying time for 75-year-old Sukumaran Nair, a firebrand local communist leader from Kodunganoor in Thiruvananthapuram.

“I led the poster campaigning to protest the Emergency. But our fight took a grim turn when two of my comrades were taken into custody by the authorities. I had to go underground for nearly two months following the party’s instruction,” recalls Sukumaran, who is an active worker of the CPM.

His tiny tailoring shop, which has been there for nearly six decades at Kodunganoor Junction, looks nothing less than a party office. Wall hangings and photos of Communist stalwarts, including E M S Namboodiripad, A K Gopalan and E K Nayanar, take up space on the walls of the shop frequented by party workers.

Sukumaran, an integral part of the party squad carrying out a door-to-door campaign for Thiruvananthapuram LDF candidate Pannian Raveendran, was a bit late on Monday to open his shop.