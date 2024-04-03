INTERVIEW | ‘PM has vowed to clean up coop bank sector’: Alathur BJP candidate

PALAKKAD : In a brief interaction with TNIE, T N Sarasu, the BJP candidate in Alathur, talks about the surprise surrounding her candidature, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent call, her ordeal as principal of Victoria College, and the progress of her campaign.

You received a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day after your candidature was announced. How did you feel?

It was an amazing experience. He asked me about my vision for the constituency. He promised stringent action to clean up the cooperative bank sector. The PM also enquired about the issues that I faced at Victoria College during my tenure as principal.

SFI prepared a symbolic graveyard for you at Victoria College on the day of your retirement. Eight SFI activists were arrested in connection with the incident. Do you still hold a grudge?

Never. They are my students and I have forgiven them for their mistakes. Some left-leaning teachers, with the support of SFI, worked against me. But there was a section of teachers who supported my work. I was part of all the development work at the college, where I served for 23 years.