Kerala: Cast votes even by skipping juma, says Sunni scholar

KOZHIKODE : Sunni scholar and general secretary of Kerala Samsthana Jem-Iyyathul Ulama A Najeeb Moulavi has exhorted Muslims to cast their votes this election at any cost even if that meant skipping the mandatory juma on Friday.

Muslims exercising their franchise is essential for “protecting democracy and secularism”, and even skipping the Juma for the purpose is justified if there is no alternative, considering the gravity of the situation, he said, answering a question at a programme at Mambad in Malappuram on Sunday last.

Moulavi said it is imperative to defeat the machinations of the ‘the anti-Muslim forces’ to keep the community members away from voting by the fixing the election day on a Friday.

The Lok Sabha elections in Kerala fall on April 26 (Friday). Major Muslim organisations in the state had requested the Election Commission to change the date as it would be difficult for Muslim polling officials and booth agents to perform Friday juma.

Moulavi said the Lok Sabha election is of paramount importance and the efforts should be to defeat the communal forces and to establish a secular and democratic government. “Muslims should not be in trouble if the EC does not change the day. There are other ways out for Muslims,” he said.