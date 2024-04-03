Kerala CM does not want INDIA bloc to win election: Congress leader Chennithala

Chennithala said Pinarayi is not ready to criticise Modi but he opposes Rahul tooth and nail. “Pinarayi did not participate in the rally organised by the INDIA bloc in Delhi due to fear of Modi. He didn’t allow Sitaram Yechury and D Raja to participate in the rally held in Mumbai. He is not opposing the BJP which implemented the CAA, but the Congress. The Congress doesn’t approve the CAA and we have always insisted that religion should not be the criteria for citizenship,” he said.

Claiming that resentment is brewing in Kerala against the anti-people policies of the Union and state governments, Chennithala said the UDF will win all 20 seats this time.

Regarding the decision of the SDPI to support the UDF, Chennithala said the front has not sought support from anybody. “We haven’t approached the SDPI seeking support. Every party has got the right to take their own decision. But we will not reject anybody’s support as it is the individual who votes and not the party,” he said.

Responding to a query whether the SDPI is a communal party, Chennithala said he is not giving certificates to anybody.

Chennithala said there is a possibility of the ED arresting CPM leaders ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. “The CPM and BJP will stage any drama to turn the public sentiments against the Congress. If needed, they will also stage an arrest drama. The ED, which was not keen to investigate the Karuvannur bank scam till now has changed its stance,” he said.

“The prime minister has levelled some allegations against the chief minister’s office in connection with the gold smuggling case. But the central agencies are not ready to investigate the charges. The CM’s visit to the CPM Thrissur office is mysterious and is in connection with the Karuvannur scam,” he alleged.