Kerala Minister Riyas pulled up for violating poll code

KOZHIKODE : Public Works Minister Mohamed Riyas's announcement that an international stadium will be built in Kozhikode has landed in him soup for alleged violation of the model code of conduct.

District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, who is also the district election officer, has issued a notice to Riyas, after the Congress filed a complaint citing that the announcement breached election guidelines.

Riyas, who was campaigning for Kozhikode LDF candidate Elamaram Kareem, defended himself, arguing that he was only reiterating a previously announced government project.