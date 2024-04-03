Kerala: Offshore breakwater ineffective at Poonthura, allege fishermen amid recent sea surge

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The fishermen at Poonthura, one of the worst-affected areas in the recent sea surge that inundated the coastal villages last Sunday, have raised serious concerns about the effectiveness of the offshore breakwater being constructed there.

The 750-metre-long offshore geotube breakwater was proposed at Poonthura on a pilot basis by the state government to protect its shoreline. Around 200 metres of offshore breakwater have been completed at Poonthura.

However, the fishermen are dissatisfied with the project and claim that it is ineffective and non-beneficial for the fishing community. The government is planning to implement similar projects to protect beaches across Kerala.

Three fishermen at Poonthura were severely hurt by violent waves on Sunday. “We need proper breakwaters. They should stack up rocks and protect our shoreline. My husband was badly hurt in the accident and incidents like this have never happened before,” says Santhi M, wife of Kalsen Peter, a 46-year-old fisherman who was hurt in the swell waves.