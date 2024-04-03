Kerala's underdogs who defeated invincible leaders in historic electoral battles

KOCHI : Tales of giant-killers in politics are always thrilling. And Kerala has had a fair share of them.

There have been many, including A P Abdullakutty, K Francis George, Dr K S Manoj, T J Anjalose, B K Nair, who sprang a surprise by defeating leaders considered invincible. But, the stories of V P Nair, Ramachandran Kadannappilli, and Neelalohithadasan Nadar are the stuff of legends.

During the 1952 Lok Sabha elections, the communist party wanted a young, influential face to take on Congress candidate and former prime minister of Travancore - Kochi state Paravoor T K Narayana Pillai in the Chirayinkeezhu constituency.

They approached V Parameswaran Nair, a law graduate who was employed with the Travancore government service. His father T K Velu Pillai, who had compiled the Travancore State Manual, was among the most influential in the erstwhile princely state.

V P Nair contested the poll as a Left-backed independent candidate, and was elected with a margin of 16,904 votes.