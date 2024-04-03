Kochi massage centre operator shoots Idukki man with air gun, held

KOCHI : The police have arrested a 39-year-old man for attempt to murder after he fired an air gun at a person and injured him seriously in Kothamangalam.

Robin Roy of Thiruvannur in Kothamangalam was arrested for firing an air gun at Nidhin Lal, 34, of Muttom in Idukki on Friday.

Nidhin is recuperating after undergoing surgery for removing a pellet that pierced a portion of his chin, at Kottayam Medical College on Tuesday.

Nidhin works as a manager at Godson Enterprises which manufactures steel windows and door frames at Keerampara in Kothamangalam, while Robin runs an ayurveda massage centre in a rented house near the firm’s premises.

Sibi Jose, the proprietor of Godson Enterprises, said Robin often caused trouble as he was opposed to the factory operating near his massage centre.

“Nidhin and a few of our employees came to the factory for despatch work in the wee hours of Friday. Robin, who was sitting in our factory compound with a friend, saw them and started abusing them verbally. When Nidhin and the others questioned him, Robin attacked them with a nunchaku. Nidhin and Bijoy, another of our employees, were injured. We rushed them to Kothamangalam taluk hospital where they received medical aid,” Sibi said.