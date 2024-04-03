Kerala: KSRTC forms panel to study, curb road accidents

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has formed a panel to study the cause of road accidents.

The committee, according to a report in Mathrubhumi Online, would study the cause of road accidents and recommend actions.

Even though there are internal investigation mechanisms, an external panel has been constituted now for the first time, the report said.

The committee would comprise of KSRTC station head, mechanical department head, vehicle supervisor, general controlling inspector and motor vehicle inspector.

If in case an accident is caused by a KSRTC driver they will have to face stringent action or even termination.

The committee will review the reports of the motor vehicle inspector investigating the accidents and will submit the reports to the superior officer on Saturdays. A special committee will be formed at the head office to deal with the reports.

In accidents that cause fatalities, the station head in charge must submit the report directly to the head office. If technical faults are the reason behind the accidents, action would be taken against the mechanical department staffs.

Road safety authority, Natpak, Motor vehicle department will provide training in road safety, safe driving to KSRTC staffs. Special inspection would be conducted to inspect bus failures. All buses will be inspected monthly to identify faults, the report added.