Orders against fireworks fell on deaf ears: Kerala High Court

KOCHI : Observing that the memories of the Puttingal fireworks tragedy which claimed 107 lives still haunt and remain a stark reminder, the Kerala High Court said that despite a slew of directions from the Supreme Court and rules imposing stringent restrictions on the display of fireworks, nothing seems to deter the perpetrators, who continue to infringe the law with impunity, which at times is being tolerated by the enforcers. Justice C S Dias made the remarks while dismissing the bail plea of Anil Kumar, Santhosh Kumar, Krishnankutty Nair, Satheesan, Sasikumar and Renjith, who are the accused persons in the fireworks tragedy that occurred in Puthiyakavu temple on February 12.

On visualising the trail of miseries of hundreds of innocent people, due to illegal actions of the infringers of the law, with the tolerance of the enforcers, and that the locality is said to be covered by public liability insurance coverage, the matter warrants the intervention of the Kerala Legal Services Authority (KeLSA), especially because the lives and property of many are in peril.