PhD scholar from Odisha found hanging in Central University of Kerala hostel

KASARAGOD : A Odisha native pursuing PhD from the Central University of Kerala (CUK) was found dead in a hostel on Tuesday. The body of Rubi Patel, 27, of Ruchida village in Odisha’s Bargarh district, was found hanging in the bathroom on the second floor of CUK’s Nila Hostel.

As per the police, Rubi was pursuing PhD in Hindi and comparative literature from the CUK. The Bekal police have registered a case of unnatural death under CrPC 174. The police said the hostel warden found the body around 11.30am. “We have registered a case and started a probe,” said an officer.