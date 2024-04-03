PhD scholar from Odisha found hanging in Central University of Kerala hostel

KASARAGOD : A Odisha native pursuing PhD from the Central University of Kerala (CUK) was found dead in a hostel on Tuesday. The body of Rubi Patel, 27, of Ruchida village in Odisha’s Bargarh district, was found hanging in the bathroom on the second floor of CUK’s Nila Hostel.
As per the police, Rubi was pursuing PhD in Hindi and comparative literature from the CUK. The Bekal police have registered a case of unnatural death under CrPC 174. The police said the hostel warden found the body around 11.30am. “We have registered a case and started a probe,” said an officer.
Meanwhile, SFI and ABVP students staged a protest in connection with the death, alleging that the research scholar ended her life due to mental pressure.
CUK student council president Sreehari A said SFI-affiliated students entered the vice-chancellor’s chambers and staged a protest, demanding the appointment of a psychiatrist on campus.
“The health centre on campus has no psychiatrist. As of now, one student has ended her life while two others attempted to kill themselves on campus,” Sreehari said, adding that the students called off the protest after the VC provided, in writing, an assurance to raise their demand in the executive meeting scheduled to be held on April 16.