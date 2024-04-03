Pilot crisis: Vistara flyers stranded in Bengaluru for 13 hrs

KOCHI ; Over 80 passengers of Vistara Airline flight to Kochi were stranded at Bengaluru airport for almost 13 hours after the aircraft, scheduled for take-off at 7.30pm on Monday, did not take off for want of pilots.

The flight UK505 left for Kochi only by 8.30am on Tuesday with the Tata-owned Vistara offering no communication or explanation to the flyers.

According to reports, over 100 flights of Vistara have either been cancelled or delayed across the country in the past two days owing to a shortage of pilots. It is learnt that pilots employed by Vistara are dissatisfied with the pay cuts ahead of the airline’s proposed merger with Air India. As a result, many pilots have availed of sick leave, leading to the disruption in its services.

Vinayan V N, an IT professional from Shoranur working in Bengaluru, said it was the worst flying experience of his life so far. “As a regular flyer, flights being delayed is understandable. However, in this case, there was no communication from the airline’s end. I was travelling with my elderly parents, and this was their maiden flight. By 7.30pm, the flight was supposed to be on time. However, at 7:35pm when we enquired why the boarding had not started, the airline changed the timing and said the flight was being delayed by four hours. The next boarding was said to be at 11:30pm,” he said.

“The overall experience was ruined for my parents, as they had to spend the night in the airport. My mother told me that she will never opt to travel by air in future,” Vinayan said.

Among the stranded passengers were children, senior citizens, students,as well as transit passengers who missed their connecting flights to Dubai.