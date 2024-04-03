Reject our demands at your peril: Kerala Latin council

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : As candidates of all major fronts make a beeline for the influential Latin Church’s support in the Lok Sabha elections, the Kerala Region Latin Catholic Council (KRLCC) has raised a 15-point charter of demands before them.
Supporting caste census, transparency in publishing the J B Koshy Commission report and ensuring rehabilitation for families affected by the coastal highway project are among the key demands by the body representing the Latin Catholic community.
They also seek assurances on reservation benefits, coastal protection measures and addressing challenges arising from infrastructure projects like the Vizhinjam port and Muthalapozhi harbour. Moreover, the council urges the resolution of legal cases against community members involved in anti-port protests.
“We have raised these issues earlier too. We have informed the political parties that our stand during this election would be based on the response of candidates or fronts they represent to these issues,” said KRLCC general secretary Fr Thomas Tharayil. He said that the issues were first discussed with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan through his representative.
Fr Tharayil said the 15 points in the charter are broad issues affecting the community and each diocese can include regional issues during discussion with candidates and political leaders.
The political affairs committee of the Thiruvananthapuram Archdiocese is organising ‘Meet the Candidates’ programmes to provide a platform for contestants of the three major fronts in Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal on Wednesday and Thursday respectively. The first programme will be held at Vellayambalam and the second at Menamkulam.
KRLCC state secretary Patrick Thope said the issues about the Thiruvananthapuram coastal area would be a major talking point during the event. “The coastal community from Pozhiyoor to Varkala coast falls in Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal constituencies. We want to hear from the candidates how they are planning to address the issues in the area,” he said.
Major demands
Latin Church in Kerala -12 dioceses - 20 lakh members
Implement caste census for affirmative action
Withdraw cases against community members in Vizhinjam port agitation
Release J B Koshy Commission report on problems faced by Christians
Address problems in Moolampilly rehab, Bonacaud Kurisumala, black sand mining
Address concerns of coastal highway, announce rehabilitation package
Adopt measures for sustainable coastal protection measures
Address problems and livelihood issues due to Vizhinjam port
Avoid delay in implementing Coastal Zone Management Plan 2019