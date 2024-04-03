Reject our demands at your peril: Kerala Latin council

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : As candidates of all major fronts make a beeline for the influential Latin Church’s support in the Lok Sabha elections, the Kerala Region Latin Catholic Council (KRLCC) has raised a 15-point charter of demands before them.

Supporting caste census, transparency in publishing the J B Koshy Commission report and ensuring rehabilitation for families affected by the coastal highway project are among the key demands by the body representing the Latin Catholic community.

They also seek assurances on reservation benefits, coastal protection measures and addressing challenges arising from infrastructure projects like the Vizhinjam port and Muthalapozhi harbour. Moreover, the council urges the resolution of legal cases against community members involved in anti-port protests.

“We have raised these issues earlier too. We have informed the political parties that our stand during this election would be based on the response of candidates or fronts they represent to these issues,” said KRLCC general secretary Fr Thomas Tharayil. He said that the issues were first discussed with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan through his representative.