Sea of miseries drowns residents at Puthiyathura in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A deafening silence seems to have eaten up the shores of Puthiyathura. The now-calm sea smirks at the blues it has brought down on the residents there. They live on in the unpleasant familiarity awaiting temporary normalcy. The alleys along the clusters of tightly packed houses are inundated, carrying the remnants of their misery.

The swell waves crashed onto Pulluvila, Adimalathura, Puthiyathura, Ponnthura, Thumba on Sunday, almost as an end of an ominous beginning. The miseries of the people living in the coastal areas don’t end with the sea swell and surges. Not only does the sea sweep away their belongings, but also takes a toll on their health. With lack of water, food, medicine and shelter, the post sea-swell life of Puthiyathura residents hollers of detrimental torment.

The houses that were left scathed by the sea fury are now mere puddles of dirt. Immersing her legs in the dirty water, sits Nirmala John, a 58-year old lamenting about her hens that were also washed away when the sea lashed her house down. With garbage floating before her house, she says, “We will have to clean all of this mess by ourselves, once the water dries up. Till then, this water remains our curse.”