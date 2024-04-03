'Struck deal with religious terrorists': BJP seeks to capitalise on SDPI support to Kerala Congress

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The support extended by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has become a huge embarrassment for the Congress with the BJP raising it as a national issue. BJP state president K Surendran has fired the first salvo, saying Congress has struck a deal with the ‘terrorist forces that got training from outside the country.’

At a press conference in Kalpetta, Wayanad, on Tuesday, Surendran dragged Rahul Gandhi into the issue and asked him to clarify his stand on the tie-up with the SDPI. He said Rahul himself is contesting in Wayanad with the support of ‘religious terrorists.’

The BJP is likely to raise the issue more vigorously in the coming days to put the Congress on the defensive. It may be recalled that IUML’s support to Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad was a big issue in the constituencies in north India in the Lok Sabha polls in 2019.