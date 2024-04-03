Wanted: Ernakulam seeks infrastructure upgrade, livelihood guarantee this LS polls

The rays of the morning sun slowly lit up the statue of Maharaja Rama Varma, standing tall in the heart of the temple town of Tripunithura. Seated in his taxi cab parked a stone’s throw from the golden-hued statue, Babu looked around aimlessly. It has been three days since he got a trip, and despair was writ large on his face.

After a brief chit-chat, the topic shifted to the election. Asked about the mood of the voters, Babu chose to keep his cards close to his chest.

“Voters here are intelligent. They know this is a national election that decides who should rule the country. Water, electricity, roads take a back seat. It’s clearly a political vote,” says the 62-year-old.

Tripunithura offered no indication that a Lok Sabha election was round the corner. No poster, no banner, no graffiti. Life went on as usual in Kochi’s satellite town.

Heading northwards, the stretch of the seaport-airport road that falls under the Thrikkakara assembly segment is chock-a-block during the morning rush hour. Tanker lorries and buses bully puny cars with a vengeance, while autorickshaws and two-wheelers jostle for space on the two-lane stretch leading to Infopark. Tempers are visibly high on the road. “It’s a daily ordeal,” avers Adarsh S K, an IT employee.