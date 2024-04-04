Black stones, blades point to occultism link in trio’s death in Arunachal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Amid the mystery surrounding the death of three Keralites in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday, police have come across materials and statements strengthening doubts that the trio was into occultism.

The bodies of couple Naveen Thomas, 39, and Devi Madhavan, 39, and their friend Arya Nair from Thiruvananthapuram were found with cut marks on their wrists at a hotel in Arunachal’s Hapoli.

Arunachal police officials, who were alerted by their Kerala counterparts about the trio’s possible link to a cult, have recovered the women’s bracelets adorned with black stones, believed to be part of the paraphernalia used for occult activities, from the room.

Three stainless steel razor blades used to make the cuts on the bodies have also been recovered. Use of separate blades has lent credence to the theory that the cuts were made as part of some occult ceremony.

The statement by Arya’s family that Naveen prompted her to join a cult have also strengthened police’s doubts.

Meanwhile, Kerala police have announced formation of special teams to probe the incident.

At the same time, the Arunachal police have started scrutinising CCTV visuals from the hotel, where the three were staying, as well as from Ziro, a town two-and-a-half hours drive from Arunachal’s capital Itanagar.

“The visuals are being checked to ascertain whether the duo had any local contacts. Prima facie, it doesn’t seem like they did. We are trying to identify the taxi driver, who dropped them off at the hotel, to check whether they communicated with anyone on the way,” Ziro SP Keni Bagra told TNIE.