Cochin Port attains cargo record of 36.32 million MT

KOCHI : Setting a new record, Cochin Port handled 36.32 million metric tonnes (MT) of cargo in 2023-24, registering a modest growth of 3.01% over the previous financial year.

The cargo profile of the port was dominated by liquid bulk, which contributed 68%, while container traffic accounted for 28% of the total cargo. The growth in traffic was led by an 8.57% jump in liquid bulk cargo (24.83 million MT), primarily driven by crude, petroleum products and LNG. A record of 17.20 million MT of crude and 5.86 million MT of petroleum products were handled at the port.

The port also handled 1.13 million MT of LNG in 2023-24, which was 18.58% higher than in the previous year. Cochin Port started handling LPG at the multi-user liquid terminal (MULT), which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 17, 2024.

The current financial year also saw the port widening its cargo profile with the handling of 1,33,534 MT of LPG. It also handled 3,44,001 MT of bunkers. The port handled 1.17 million MT of dry bulk cargo which included cement, fertiliser and salt, whereas alumina, steel coils and defence cargo were the major constituents in the 1,39,255 MT of break bulk cargo handled at the port. During the current financial year, the port handled 15,816 MT of wooden logs, a new cargo. Of the total traffic of 36.32 million MT, 35% (12.59 million MT) was coastal trade and the remaining 65% was foreign trade.

The coastal cargo sector recorded steady growth. The major commodities that contributed to this growth include cement, petroleum products, salt and containers. The coastal trade was primarily between ports in west coast such as Kandla, Muldwarka and Mangalore and on the east coast with Haldia and Vizag.