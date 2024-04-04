‘I neither bring politics into my work nor compromise on my conviction’: Kerala-based artist Binulal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : More than the names of candidates, the election-ready walls of Mulloor sport the concept that they represent. Extending along one such wall is a mural for BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

The artist, Binulal M R, 51, has been painting election graffiti for the past 35 years. The first time he picked up a paintbrush for the polls was for O N V Kurup, during the 1989 Lok Sabha elections. He vividly remembers painting the ‘weighing balance’, ONV’s symbol. “The style has changed,” Binulal said, looking at the Ram Temple painting that he just finished working on.

“I am a communist, but I paint for all parties. I neither bring politics into my work nor compromise on my conviction,” he said. Binulal, who works as a graphic designer in Nagercoil, recollected his introduction to the sector in Thrissur in 1996.