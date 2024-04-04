It’s Congress-BJP fight in Thiruvananthapuram: Shashi Tharoor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : UDF’s Thiruvananthapuram candidate Shashi Tharoor has said that contrary to the general view that the segment is witnessing a three-cornered fight, the real fight is between the Congress and the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Three-time Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Tharoor was speaking to reporters after filing nomination papers before District Collector Geromic George.

Before filing the papers, Tharoor offered prayers at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple and Pazhavangadi Ganapathy Temple. Clad in a dark blue kurta, Tharoor reached the collectorate at 1.45 pm, accompanied by senior party leaders, Kovalam MLA M Vincent, former minister V S Sivakumar, and DCC president Palode Ravi.

“This time also the fight is between the Congress and BJP similar to what happened in the last two Lok Sabha elections. The LDF would be pushed to the third position,” said Tharoor.