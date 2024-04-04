Jain Deemed to-be University to offer new in-demand UG, PG programmes

KOCHI : Jain (Deemed-to-be) University has announced the introduction of next generation courses of UG and PG programmes for students seeking career opportunities. The university has designed numerous courses, including Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Cybersecurity, Cloud Technology, etc., for the upcoming academic year.

“Students can choose courses according to their preferences and the competitive landscape, said Dr Chenraj Roychand, Chancellor of Jain Deemed-to-be University at a press conference here. He added that the employment landscape is experiencing daily changes. Recognising this, Jain University is prioritising professional courses with an international scope of job prospects.