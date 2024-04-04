Kerala coastal community quizzes UDF, NDA poll candidates on their performances

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The coastal community members belonging to the Latin Catholic Church grilled UDF and NDA candidates Shashi Tharoor and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, respectively, in a ‘meet the candidates’ programme organised at Vellayambalam in Thiruvananthapuram. LDF candidate Pannian Raveendran skipped the event.

The members quizzed the sitting MP and the union minister about their contributions to the constituency.

They also poured out their problems, neglect and future concerns with the candidates. The event was organised by the political affairs committee of the Thiruvananthapuram Archdiocese. They also presented an 18-point demand of the community before the candidates.

Shashi Tharoor said that the demands raised by the community were old and they should vote for Congress to change the governments at the centre and the state. He blamed the BJP government for not making an attempt to develop an IT park or a skill development centre.

“I have taken up the issues raised by the coastal community. However, the central government ministers say the issues can only resolved by the state governments. And here, the state government has no money to spend on these needs,” he said adding that it was shameful on the part of the state government to not release the report of an expert committee on the impact of Vizhinjam port on the coast.