Kerala: Traditional sectors await modern impetus

At a corner of the large workshop, Rajendran and Gopalakrishnan are carefully fabricating a huge bell. While Rajendran chisels the outer surface of the bell, Gopalakrishnan slowly rotates the shaft where it is fixed. The time is ten past two and they are yet to have lunch.

“Chiselling is done at a stretch to make the surface even. This is one of the different stages in the making of a bell,” Rajendran says without raising his head.

The two men are among the current generation of the traditional craftsmen of Mannar, a place known for metal crafts. The small town located on the banks of river Pamba falls in the Mavelikkara Lok Sabha constituency.

Politics and elections hardly amuse Rajendran.

“I don’t have any like or dislike for political parties. In fact, life has been the same under all governments. All I know is that I should work for a living,” he says.

Unlike Rajendran, Gopalakrishnan is a keen observer of state and national politics. “I’m not a party member but am interested in politics. Newspapers update me on new developments,” he says.

The metal industry of Mannar is declining as youngsters in traditional craftsmen families look for other comfortable jobs.