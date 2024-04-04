Kerala TTE's death: Severe head injury and nine deep wounds, reveals autopsy report

THRISSUR : The preliminary findings of the post-mortem examination of TTE K Vinod indicated that the severe head injury suffered in the fall, in addition to grievous wounds, led to his death.
The post-mortem examination was conducted at Government Medical College, Thrissur. The inquest procedures began at 8.30 am on Wednesday under the supervision of Shoranur Railway Police Inspector P V Ramesh. The autopsy was conducted in detail and documented as in important cases. Forensic surgeon P A Sheeju headed the post-mortem procedures which took about two-and-a- half hours.
As per the primary report, in addition to the severe injury on the head, nine deep wounds were found on the body, while his leg was severed as the train that arrived through the parallel track ran over his body, after being pushed out by the assailant.
Meanwhile, the prime accused Rajanikanth was produced before the court. Earlier, he was taken to the railway track at Velappaya, from where Vinod’s body was recovered.
As per the police report, Rajanikanth pushed Vinod out of the running train in the evening on Tuesday, when he asked the passenger to produce the ticket. Enraged over this, Rajanikanth, who was heavily drunk, pushed Vinod out of the train. Even when the railway police took him into custody, Rajanikanth was completely under the influence of alcohol and asked the RPF men to send him to Odisha. Rajanikanth had been working as a cleaning staffer at a bar hotel in Kunnamkulam. He was terminated from job owing to alcoholism and poor performance at work. It was on his return journey to his hometown in Odisha that the incident happened.
