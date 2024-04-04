Kerala TTE's death: Severe head injury and nine deep wounds, reveals autopsy report

THRISSUR : The preliminary findings of the post-mortem examination of TTE K Vinod indicated that the severe head injury suffered in the fall, in addition to grievous wounds, led to his death.

The post-mortem examination was conducted at Government Medical College, Thrissur. The inquest procedures began at 8.30 am on Wednesday under the supervision of Shoranur Railway Police Inspector P V Ramesh. The autopsy was conducted in detail and documented as in important cases. Forensic surgeon P A Sheeju headed the post-mortem procedures which took about two-and-a- half hours.

As per the primary report, in addition to the severe injury on the head, nine deep wounds were found on the body, while his leg was severed as the train that arrived through the parallel track ran over his body, after being pushed out by the assailant.