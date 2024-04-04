Kerala TTE’s tragic death ends his dreams of acting, caring for aged mother

MANJUMMEL(KOCHI) : Having portrayed small roles on the silver screen, K Vinod dreamt of becoming a busy actor. He also moved into his new house at Manjummel less than two months ago, wanting to live the rest of his life there taking care of his mother.

When a migrant worker from Odisha pushed the 48-year-old TTE to his death off a moving train on Tuesday, it also marked the untimely demise of Vinod’s modest dreams of becoming a reliable actor and live in his new house. Now, his widowed mother Lalitha is destined to mourn the death of her only son.

“It was following his father’s demise that Vinod secured the job in the railway. Though a workaholic, he always found time to pursue his passion for acting,” said Bindu, a relative as she struggled but failed to fight back tears.

A Thiruvananthapuram native, Vinod had acted in several movies, including Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan and Joju George’s Joseph. “They were small roles, but Vinod was always content. He hoped of bagging bigger roles. Everything has now come to a sudden end,” she said.

In February, Vinod, a divorcee with no children, moved to the new home he constructed at Manjummel with Lalitha. It marked a paradigm shift in the lives of the duo, who had until then lived in the railway quarters in Kochi.

“He lived only for his aged mother. It was always his dream to build a good home for his mother and live with her there, as they had spent a major part of their lives in the railway quarters. Though Vinod got married nearly 10 years ago, the relationship ended within a year. Our efforts to find another girl ended in vain, as Vinod wanted to give more care to his mother. The tragedy has left her devastated. The bond they shared cannot be described in words,” said Aswathy, Vinod’s niece.