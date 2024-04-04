Kerala University bags 3rd place at national inter-university youth festival

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Kerala University claimed the overall third position at the 37th national inter-university youth festival recently held at the Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana. A total of 119 universities from across the country participated in the event, which concluded on April 1. The varsity bagged prizes in 15 of the 16 events it participated.

Kerala University bagged first place in Group Song Indian, Western Vocal Solo, Classical Dance, Elocution, Debate, and Spot Photography; second place in Classical Percussion Instrument, One Act Play, Skit, Mime, Mimicry, Poster Making, and Cartooning, and third place in Folk Orchestra and fifth position in Quiz.

Siddik R, director, Department of Student Services, received the award from the Joint Secretary of Association of Indian University, Baljeet Singh Sekhon, and Prof Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor, Punjab Agricultural University.