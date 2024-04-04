Keralites’ death in Arunachal shocks ex-colleagues

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The mysterious deaths of three Keralites in Arunachal Pradesh have come as a shocker for people who had known them as colleagues and friends. A couple from Kottayam - Devi Madhavan and Naveen Thomas, both ayurveda doctors - along with their friend from Thiruvananthapuram Arya B Nair were found dead in a hotel room.

Devi used to teach German at a private school in the state capital and Arya was a French teacher in the school. Ex-colleagues of Devi and Arya say that both of them were very good teachers and were very active with their work. “It’s shocking and unbelievable. I had worked with Devi for three years till 2020 and she was a very smart, pleasant and happy human being. Above all, she was a very good teacher and very active in her work. She was part of the student exchange programme and had travelled with students to Germany,” said Celine K V, a former colleague of Devi.

Another colleague, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that Arya was a very good teacher. “I randomly knew her. She was a wonderful teacher who did her work well. It’s shocking and unbelievable news for everybody at the school,” said the colleague.

The Arunachal Pradesh Police on Tuesday recovered the three bodies from a hotel room in Lower Subansiri district.

There are reports that the mysterious deaths are related to black magic practice.

A couple of relatives have raised suspicions that the deaths could be related to black magic. The police are, however, yet to confirm the same.