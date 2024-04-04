Kochi's light and sound veterans reflect on changing times in election campaigning

KOCHI : There was a time when people who owned light and sound systems made big money in the election season. As an old timer says, those were the days when campaigning resembled processions taken out during church or temple festivals.

Over the years, the electioneering dynamics have changed with the advent of technology, and so has the revenue graph of these light and sound operators.

“Though the systems were not as good as today, the energy was on another level. Those were the good old days,” says 92-year-old Haji M Kochu, who began the light and sound business way back in 1958.

Loudspeakers had to be loaded on hand-pulled rickshaws, goods autorickshaws or even bicycles along with other paraphernalia with the announcer, he says.

“Now, loudspeakers of yore have disappeared, and huge speakers have taken over. It was a circus back then,” says Kochu, who began his light and sound store after retiring as the headmaster of a school in North Paravoor.

Junaid Sulaiman, a resident of Mattanchery, says, “I remember my father telling me about people carrying petromax on their heads used to accompany announcers holding megaphones as they went around canvassing votes.”

“These walking announcers were the only way to reach the voters in interior areas.”

In recent times, especially after Covid, many people have closed their shops. According to Prajith K P of Thriprayar in Thrissur, the business is no longer lucrative.