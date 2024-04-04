Poor turnout in urban, non-resident Keralaites dims state’s overall voting enthusiasm

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : While the state clocked an overall polling of over 77% in the previous Lok Sabha election, the low voter turnout in a few urban areas has stood out strikingly in the more recent polls. As per the data sourced from the Election Commission (EC), Thiruvananthapuram and Vattiyoorkavu assembly segments under the Thiruvananthapuram parliamentary constituency have been consistently registering the lowest voter turnout in the recent elections.

Tiruvalla and Chengannur, that are notable for large numbers of expatriate population, have also registered poor turnouts. Interestingly, constituencies in the Malabar had comparatively better polling rates compared to central and southern parts of the state.

Officials with the election department termed voter apathy in urban areas as a pan-Indian phenomenon and not a state-specific feature. It is seen as a reflection of the voters’ disillusionment with the current polity. However, in Kerala, where migration is high, the factor could also be a reason for dwindling voter turnout in certain pockets.

“In a city like Thiruvananthapuram, a large section of people reside for professional purposes. These voters get their names registered in the electoral roll but skip the election as they cannot connect with the local candidates,” said an official.