Squeezed between passengers & pressure, TTEs face music

KOCHI : In their white trousers and dark-blue blazers, travelling ticket examiners (TTEs) look as if they mean business. But behind the authoritative facade are ordinary people struggling with much stress: squeezed as they are between the demands of passengers and the diktats of the railway administration. Tuesday’s fatal incident -- in which a TTE was pushed out of a running train near Thrissur -- is a stark reminder that these officials operate with virtually their lives on the line -- every single day.

Forty-eight-year-old K Vinod, from Kochi, was attacked by a migrant worker from Odisha when asked to produce his ticket.

“TTEs frequently face harassment from passengers. This happens especially on long-distance trains,” says V V Gopinath, retired chief travelling ticket inspector. “I faced a situation on board a train from Kanyakumari. A family had boarded the reserved compartment without valid tickets. I told them that they couldn’t be in the compartment and if they wanted to travel in it, they would have to pay a fine. However, they got agitated and tried to manhandle me. Luckily, I had Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel accompanying me at the time,” he recounts.

That may not be the case every time, says another TTE, on condition of anonymity. “Not every coach has a cop on board. The railways has instructed us to call relevant personnel when faced with such situations. But, how are we to call them when we are being manhandled by passengers? The first thing an attacker does is take possession of our phones,” he asks.

Narrating an incident in which he had to confront a ticketless passenger in a reserved compartment, he said, “The passenger turned aggressive. Even after I tried to placate him, he refused to back down. So, when the train stopped at the next station, I called the RPF and they escorted the person away. But that might not be the case every time,” he adds.