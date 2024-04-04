The unwritten code of caste factor in Kerala politics

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : In off-the-cuff remark by Speaker A N Shamseer last July had kept the Left in Kerala on tenterhooks for a couple of weeks. Despite tremendous political pressure, the CPM stood by its leader like a rock.

What, however, worried the Left was the belligerent posturing by a majority community organisation – the NSS — that launched a faith protection campaign, akin to its ‘Namajapa Ghoshayathra’ during the Sabarimala fiasco in 2019.

Notably, despite provocations, Left leaders chose to avoid a direct confrontation with NSS supremo G Sukumaran Nair. Be it him or SNDP general secretary Vellappally Natesan, community leaders for long have remained a privileged class in state politics.

In fact, there are few political leaders in the state who haven’t come under their scathing attack at some point in time. Yet, barring a few such as the late M N Govindan Nair, CPM stalwart V S Achuthanandan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the maverick P C George, political leaders, in general, have avoided targeting the community heads, thereby toeing an ‘unwritten’ code of political decorum.

In many ways, these socio-political leaders are not mere chieftains of their communities, but also the embodiments of ‘identity politics’ that Kerala has witnessed since yore. The more progressive Kerala claims to be, the more regressive appears the clout of casteist groups in its society.

Come elections, Kerala politics shows its true colours. Right from seat-sharing, to candidate selection and allotment of cabinet berths, caste and religious permutations have always played a crucial role.

When it comes to candidate selection, community equations come to the fore. Take the state capital, for instance. Candidates from the prominent Nadar community used to be the preferred choice here. It was the Left that, in recent times, first broke this pattern.

Similarly, candidates from the Nair, Ezhava, Latin Catholic communities, or maybe a few from among the Muslims tend to get priority in select constituencies.

It would be wrong to assume that ‘progressive’ Kerala voters are solely ideology-driven. All three fronts in Kerala – LDF, UDF and NDA – usually leave caste equations undisturbed, even as they balance out religious ones.

At times, however, the Left and the BJP have fielded candidates in deviation from the usual pattern. Just a few exceptions.

Going by the CSDS-Kerala NES post-poll surveys, the 2019 LS elections witnessed a major shift in voting patterns among different communities. This was more pertinent in the case of the Nair community, which constitutes around 14% of the state population.

The 2019 polls witnessed a major consolidation of Nair votes against the LDF, thanks to the Sabarimala issue. The BJP ended up as the real beneficiary of the shift. The UDF, too, gained a bit.

“It’s true that there has always been a caste-based shift in the voting patterns,” says political scientist Prof. KM Sajad Ibrahim of Kerala University.